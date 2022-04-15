Rancho 51- Festival Campgrounds gives children a special opportunity

Rancho 51 - Festival Campgrounds is a place for those attending the music festivals to camp out, but this year it's going the extra mile to give back to some of the youth in the Coachella area.

Every year Rancho 51 welcomes hundreds of people onto their property to offer them a piece of the desert. This year the campground is looking to make an impact on its community with all the business the festival is bringing into town.

Recently Racho 51 teamed up with LA Galaxy by giving a Coachella soccer league team the opportunity to go to a Galaxy Game in Inglewood, California. The two even covered the cost of travel for the families.

For one of the team players Marylu Villarreal, she said this was a life-changing experience.

“This was like a cool experience," she explained. "It pressured me to be a better soccer player. It pushed me to like Alex Morgan, to be like her.”

Villarreal's mother said her daughter going to a professional soccer game inspired her to become an even better athlete.

Friday, even more, soccer players are going to get that same opportunity from Rancho 51 and LA Galaxy. This group of 20 soccer players will also receive items from two other Rancho 51 sponsors, Footlocker and Crocs.

Rancho 51 recruited the two companies which are supposed to be at their campground this weekend for other giveaways for festival-goers.