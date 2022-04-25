Palm Springs takes next steps to remove Frank Bogert statue; Lawsuit filed against the city

An update on the controversial Frank Bogert statue tonight.

Palm Springs is moving forward with removing the figure from city hall. Tonight marked the 60-day deadline to suggest moving the statue to other locations but officials say no one has come forward.

The Bogert statue will likely end up in storage until the city of Palm Springs officials finds a new home for the figure.

The city plans to make an official announcement soon.

The city council unanimously voted to move the statue from city hall in February after an outcry from public members that the former Mayor, Frank Bogert, played a vital role in removing hundreds of people from section 14 going back to 1954.

At the last city council meeting in April, the city discussed options for possible reparations for family members of those evicted from section 14.

The Friends of Frank Bogert, an organization headed by Bogert's widow, has filed a lawsuit against the city over the removal of the statue. The lawsuit seeks the court to stop the removal of the statue.

Palm Springs City Attorney Jeff Ballinger responded to the lawsuit with a statement:

"This lawsuit appears to be utterly devoid of any legal merit. I anticipate the City will ask the court to dismiss the lawsuit, and I expect the City will prevail, as it has in other similar cases recently. It's very unfortunate that the petitioners and their attorney are resorting to a frivolous lawsuit like this. With regard to the removal, I am not aware of any plans to delay the removal."

THE CONTROVERSY OF FRANK BOGERT

The monument to Bogert was installed in front of city hall on March 31, 1990, to honor and recognize his decades of service to the community. Bogert is known as one of Palm Springs' most famous cowboys. He served as the city's mayor from 1958 to 1966. He served as mayor a second time from 1982 to 1988.

Bogert died in 2009 at the age of 99.

In the past year-and-half, there's been an outcry from various members of the public following accusations that Bogert was part of the removal of hundreds of people from a one-square-mile block of property in downtown Palm Springs referred to as Section 14.

From 1954 to 1966 about 200 structures were demolished and burned. The actions displaced hundreds of low-income residents and people of color to make room for hotels and further tourism. The city did not have a plan to relocate the residents, forcing many of them to move to the north part of town and throughout the county.

The demolition of Section 14 was described in a later California Department of Justice report as "a city engineered holocaust."City of Palm Springs Citywide Historic Context Statement & Survey FindingsDownload

Last April, the city's Human Rights Commission recommended the statue's removal, hoping to separate the city from "past racism and its continuing impacts."

In Sept., the City Council voted to remove the statue and issue an apology for the city government's role in the destruction of Section 14.

Frank Bogert's widow, Negie Bogert, said the campaign to move a statue of her husband is full of slander and lies.

"I don't think that he was perfect but he was not by any means what they portray him as being," Negie told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia in Sept.

The group 'Friends of Frank Bogert' advocated for keeping the statue right where it is, calling the efforts to reconcile with the past a smear campaign meant to vilify Bogert.

