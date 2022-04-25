Traffic delays expected as Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend wraps

Weekend two of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has come to an end, and those heading west can expect a traffic-filled Monday.

Last week at the end of the festival's first weekend, the buildup began as early as 9 am. It wasn't until about 7 pm when the roadway started to clear from Palm Springs to Beaumont.

If you're trying to leave Indio you can use Highway 111 to get anywhere between Palm Desert and Palm Springs or to catch the 10 freeway.

If you're headed to southern Riverside County you can use Highway 74.

Next weekend is Stagecoach, which will once again bring thousands into the Coachella Valley. You can expect the same traffic delays and closures as the Coachella Music Festival.

