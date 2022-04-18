Traffic alert: I-10 heavy westbound as Coachella festivalgoers head out of the valley

You will probably want to avoid the 10 freeway today, especially heading westbound, if possible. That roadway and the surface streets surrounding the Indio polo fields will be busy as Coachella Music Festival attendees head out of the area.

Pre-pandemic, this was an annual occurrence, but it's back for the first time since 2019.



The Coachella Music Festival campsites are clearing out in Indio on Monday morning.

CalTrans tweeted before 11:00 Monday morning that "traffic is heavy" on I-10 from Coachella to Beaumont.

The Coachella Music and Arts Festival's first weekend is in the books, bringing hip-hop and electronic music to fans at the Empire Polo Fields. Ye -- the rapper formerly known as Kanye West -- pulled out of his headlining spot last week, threatening to unravel the performance lineup. But The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia were more than willing to step in to fill the void on Sunday's lineup. Dance music trio Swedish House Mafia performed half of Sunday's headlining slot days after releasing their 17-track debut studio album 'Paradise Again.'