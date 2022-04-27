Registered nurses to hold an informational picket

Registered nurses (RNs) will be picketing outside of Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs Wednesday, to raise awareness of what they claim to be chronic under-staffing and high turnover rates at the hospital.

The picket will happen at different times across eight other Tenet hospitals in California also. One other hospital includes Hi-Desert Medical Center.

The picket happening at Desert Regional Medical Center will be from 8 am - 9 am.

RNs participating are part of the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United.

In a statement released by the unions, a Desert Regional Medical Center RN said it's been two years that they have faced these issues.

"For the past two years, Tenet Healthcare has failed to prepare for the pandemic, prioritizing its profits over its responsibility to provide safe patient care,'' said Laura Bruce, Desert Regional Medical Center RN.

According to the statement, Desert Regional Medical Center lost 137 nurses since the pandemic began. The union said a high percentage of nurses were hired between 2019 and 2021 but then quit because of claims of unsustainable workplace conditions.

The unions also accuse Tenet hospitals of mishandling rest and meal breaks and choosing to pay nurses penalty pay to sacrifice their breaks instead of hiring more nurses.

Among other issues, the union claims are the hospital does not follow state safe staffing ratio laws.

RNs picketing is demanding that Tenet hospital hire more nurses and comply with state hospital staffing laws immediately by recruiting more staff to provide quality care.

In response to the picket, Desert Care Network released a statement that said the hospitals will remain fully operational, and its staff's focus, as always will be to provide exceptional quality patient care.

Desert Care Network also said that while it values all of the nurses represented by the CNA, it is disappointing that the union is taking this action are working to negotiate and bargain in good faith to reach an agreement.

"Like many hospitals across the country, we have been facing staffing challenges exacerbated by the pandemic, and we remain committed to doing everything possible to stay well-staffed. To support our care teams, we have been exercising all options available to us. We are working with our staffing agency to bring traveler nurses on board and we are continuously working to recruit additional nurses," read a statement by Desert Care Network.