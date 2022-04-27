Thermal home destroyed by fire, no injuries reported

A home was completely destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning in Thermal.

The fire was first reported at approximately 9:19 a.m. on the 88000 block of Avenue 76.

The first responding crews arrived and found a 1,200-square-foot single-story home "well-involved" in fire. The fire was contained at 10:30 a.m., CAL FIRE confirmed.





No injuries were reported, the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

There was no word on the possible cause of the fire. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.