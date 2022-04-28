City of Indio preps for Stagecoach, works to resolve resident complaints from Coachella

Festival season is not over yet.

Campers have been making their way into the desert all day ahead of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

“Super excited we have been waiting all year for this,” said Jason Williams.

After a two-year break, country fans have been waiting for its big return.

“Been waiting for it so we have had tickets back in 2019 waited for the 2020 so the fact that it’s been now two years that we actually get to come back and get to do this again it’s extremely exciting,” said Zak Cullum.

After a couple of busy weekends due to Coachella, the city of Indio told New's Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao they are taking resident complaints into consideration to ensure things run smoothly.

The city's Community Services Manager, Jim Curtis, spends the days leading up and during the festival answering calls from residents and visitors.

“It varies from weekend to weekend, usually Coachella 1 there’s a lot more because it’s new kinda and people aren’t used to it and we’ve been off for 2 years right so we got a lot more Coachella 1 over Coachella 2,” Curtis said.

The city received about 140 calls during weekend one of the Coachella Music Festival, and about 80 calls during Weekend Two on their hotline.

Curtis, who answered many of those calls, told News Channel 3 they ranged from traffic and noise complaints- to questions about the festival.

“If I can answer that phone call and solve it right away, instead of hearing about it the next day or even the next week, I like to solve it right away and it helps them as well.”

He said he works tirelessly to resolve those problems. “We meet with the residents, we meet with the HOAs around this whole area. We promise them that we’ll help them if there's an issue or a situation they might come across.”

And at the end of festival season, Curtis said they go through all of the questions, concerns and complaints to better improve future events.

“It’s huge for our team. Goldenvoice is right there with us, Indio Police department, even La Quinta sheriffs department, Coachella, city of Coachella, we all gather that information and apply it for the next year and try to make it better. That’s what we want to do. We want to make it better every year.”