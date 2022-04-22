Festival flaws: Residents ready for another weekend of noise & traffic

As Weekend Two for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival begins, some nearby residents are getting ready for the noise and traffic that comes along with it.

News Channel 3 requested from public records the complaints filed during Weekend 1 of the festival. Public records received 12 noise complaints, 6 traffic complains and 2 other complaints via phone, voicemail, text or email.

After listening through the voicemails, most of the noise complaints were about Saturday night going later than anticipated. While traffic complaints were mostly confusion from residents with the pass they get from the city getting to their homes and that what was printed on the homeowner placard was not accurate.

