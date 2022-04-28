Dining Out for Life helps fight the HIV epidemic

DAP Health brought back its annual Dining Out for Life fundraiser on Thursday, where several businesses donate a portion of its sales to help fight the HIV epidemic.

The fundraiser is usually put on every year, but because of the pandemic, it didn’t happen in the last two years.

This year 68 businesses in Coachella Valley will be donating a portion of their funds made on April 28 to DAP Health.

You can find a list of participating businesses on the DAP website.