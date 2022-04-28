White Party Palm Springs returns; Organizers receive proclamation from city

Another event is making its return to the desert this weekend following the pandemic. The White Party in Palm Springs kicks off on Friday.

Just a day before, the LGBTQ event was given an official proclamation by the city of Palm Springs.

The presentation took place in front of Lulu's at the star of the late White Party founder Jeffrey Sanker. Sanker passed away in May 2021 after a long battle with liver cancer.

Jeffrey Sanker

"This special proclamation will be given in honor of White Party Palm Spring weekend’s positive impact on Palm Springs Tourism and the world-wide awareness the events generate for the City throughout the global LGBTQ+ community. The presentation will take place in front of Lulu’s at the Star of the late White Party Palm Springs founder, Jeffrey Sanker." - City of Palm Springs

You can find Sanker's on the southeast corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Arenas Road.

"This is an amazing year to honor our friend Jeffrey Sanker, who has been doing this party for 32 years. After he passed last year, he asked me if I would try to carry on the tradition and I'm very excited to do that this year," Chris Diamond, executive producer of White Party Global.

White Party is the largest gay music festival in the United States, bringing in tens of thousands to the downtown Palm Springs area.

In 2019, over 30,000 people attended the 30th anniversary of the White Party. This year's edition is expected to bring in another 30,000 people to the area.

Paula Abdul is set to host this year's festivities.

For more information, visit https://whitepartyglobal.com/