I-10 closed eastbound just east of Coachella due to big rig collision and resulting fire

Interstate 10 eastbound traffic lanes were shut down just east of Coachella Friday morning due to a collision involving two big rigs and a resulting fire.

Two semis collided shortly at 2:06 am, one catching fire, in the freeway's eastbound lanes just west of the Cactus City Rest Area at the top of the Chiriaco grade.

The freeway's westbound lanes were open without delay, but eastbound traffic was being detoured off the freeway at Dillon Road in Coachella.

Photo courtesy: CalFire Riverside County Fire

Flames destroyed one of the semi's trailers. Crews had to shut down the freeway as they battled the trailer fire.

According to tweets, firefighters suspect the fire was due to butane cartridges in one of the big trucks.

Only minor injuries were reported by the California Highway Patrol, and the roadway was hoped to be reopened by 8:30 am.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.