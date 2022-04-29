The City of Palm Desert is providing a $500 dollar grant to local businesses

Now in Palm Desert, the city has decided to provide a one-time funding grant for Palm Desert business owners up to the amount of $500 dollars for security cameras.

Palm Desert businesses have the opportunity to apply for what the city calls “Unite Palm Desert”. (apply by clicking the highlighted area)

The grant is a first-come, first-serve opportunity so the city urges applicants to apply as soon as possible.

A partnering company, First Call Security is vowing to match the city's $500 dollars if the business awarded chooses their service.

