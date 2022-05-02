Post-Stagecoach traffic is surprisingly bearable

Stagecoach is over, and the traffic is moderate compared to the last two weekends of Coachella. According to residents who live in the area, the festival-goers left earlier in the day and now the traffic is bearable.

The festival's traffic leaving Indio traveling the Interstate 1 - 10 is surprisingly reasonable as the last of the festival-goers plan to go late at night or early tomorrow morning.

Residents do not necessarily like the traffic, but they are hopeful when driving to work and running errands because traffic is not as bad as in previous years.