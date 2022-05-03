Activists gather in Palm Springs to protest potential Roe v Wade reversal

A rally against the potential reversal of Roe v Wade is underway outside of Palm Springs City Hall.

About 40 activists gathered to protest the leaked Supreme Court draft to overturn Roe versus Wade.

Members of activist groups “Courageous in the Desert” and “Democratic Women of the Desert” organized the event.

"I had an illegal abortion 52 years ago and it is a decision I have never regretted," said Eileen Stern, one of the protesters. "And I'm grateful to anyone who decides to carry a baby out to term. But the key operative word here is choice. And You can't really be forcing people to carry babies."

News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao will have more on the protest tonight at 10 PM on Fox 11 and 11 PM on News Channel 3.