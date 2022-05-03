Mizell Center looks to donations for kitchen renovation project

The Mizell Center kitchen in Palm Springs produces hundreds of meals for the Meals On Wheels program that help feed senior citizens throughout the Coachella Valley.

The senior center is now fundraising so it can make much-needed improvements to its kitchen.

On any given day, Wes Winter, the executive director, said about 650 meals are made in the kitchen and then delivered through the Meals On Wheels program.

“These seniors have no other way to get food. There may be income problems, there may be health problems. They really depend on the meals on wheels program to be able to eat that day," he explained.

Right now the kitchen is 642 square feet and was built in the 50s. The Mizell Center has been renovated since then, but the kitchen was not.

With the renovation project, it will expand the walls of the kitchen making it 1,776 square feet. This project will also bring in new ovens and new equipment to help make more meals.

The Mizell Center is looking for donations to be able to complete the project. It is going to cost $1.3 million and so far the center has collected half.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the Capital Campaign Donation page on the website or call 760-323-5689.

Once the kitchen is completed, the Mizell Center will be able to bring staff onboard to help make the meals.