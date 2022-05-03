Roe v. Wade leak: Valley Planned Parenthoods prepare for influx of out-of-state abortions

News Channel 3 is gathering local reaction to the leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn abortion rights.

Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest has 19 health centers across 3 counties, including Riverside County, San Diego County and Imperial County.

Darrah DiGiorgio Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, said the organization is already seeing an influx of people from conservative states requesting care here in Southern California.

“We are prepared as a state to take care of these people and throughout our own affiliate," DiGiorgio Johnson said. "Our staff are heroes and they are also preparing to make sure that we have the resources and high quality medical care to take care of people who come. We’ve been preparing and we will continue to prepare. We are ready to take care of people regardless of what they need.”

Local political advocacy group Courageous Resistance is planning a rally outside Palm Springs City Hall at 5 p.m.

