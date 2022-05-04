Palm Desert woman accused of selling fentanyl that led to man’s death

A 39-year-old Palm Desert woman accused of selling fentanyl that led to a man's death was being held in lieu of $1 million bail today, authorities said.

The woman was arrested Tuesday by personnel from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit and the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force.

She was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of homicide and selling fentanyl.

On March 20, deputies from the sheriff's Palm Desert station responded to a call about an unresponsive adult male in the 46000 block of Ryway Place. They determined that 32-year-old Cameron Bridges was dead at the scene.

Bridges' death was later determined to be caused by fentanyl poisoning, according to the sheriff's department.

The sheriff's department urged anyone who has additional information about the ongoing investigation to contact master investigator Robert Cornett at 951-955-1700.

Fentanyl is known to be 80-100 times more potent than morphine and is a popular additive, seamlessly mixed into any number of narcotics and pharmaceuticals.

Lethal Dose of Fentanyl

"As a reminder, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind citizens of the dangers of illicit narcotics many which may contain Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine and can cause death or serious bodily harm."

Fentanyl is manufactured in China and smuggled across the Mexican border, according to Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Late last year, Riverside County District Attorney Hestrin told News Channel 3 that fentanyl deaths are up by more than 800% in the last five years in the county.

In January of this year, Riverside County law enforcement officials joined a state lawmaker and families of victims "poisoned'' by fentanyl, calling on the public to support legislative and other efforts aimed at stemming the "tide and scourge'' of the deadly synthetic drug.

Watch: RivCo leaders discuss the impact of fentanyl, push for legislation to charge dealers with murder

Recently, a man who sold his daughter the fentanyl-laced pill was arrested and faces federal charges.

In November, the parents of a 15-month-old who died of a fentanyl overdose were arrested on suspicion of murder.