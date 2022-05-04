Voting is coming to an end for Indio High School’s Vans competition finalists

Indio High School art students are finalists to win $50,000 that would help fund the art program at the school for future generations.

Indio High School's art and fashion teacher, Jennifer Ireland, said that six of her students designed and created two pairs of vans shoes as part of the Vans Custom Culture Competition.

Of hundreds of contestants, this group of students representing Indio High School was chosen as the top 50 in the country.

In all, it took these students over a month to finish the shoes. Each of the shoe designs pays tribute to the City of Indio and Indio High school.

“Our project was basically to create a shoe that really inspires the theme which was the four pillars of vans and also the hometown pride," explained Marlian Arriaga, one of the shoe designers. "I feel like we did a really good job of putting stuff together that really represents us as a valley.”

Another student who participated said that the colors on one of the shoes represent the school colors, the mountains represent what students see when looking beyond the school gates, and a hot air balloon describes what students often see flying in the desert sky.

Ireland said that each of the shoes included ideas from each of the six students.

The high school that wins first place gets $50,000. Four runner-ups will be able to win $15,000. Half of the criteria to win are judged by a panel while the second half is by votes on the Vans competition website.

Ireland said if the school wins, the money would greatly benefit Indio High School's art program for future generations.

She hopes to be able to purchase tablets, digital art software, a color printer, have field trips for the students that go beyond the Coachella Valley, and even a scholarship program.

“Experience is everything. The more things that they can get their hands on the more things that they know they can do," said Ireland.

Once the competition is over the shoes are going to be displayed in a glass case in front of the school for future students to see. The designs are not for sale, only created for the competition.

The last day to vote for Indio High School is Friday, May 6 at 6 pm. You can vote once a day.