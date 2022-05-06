Palm Springs Tram stopped due to tech issue; Nearly 600 people stuck at top of mountain

Tech crews are working to get the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway back going after an issue caused a stoppage that left hundreds stranded at the top of the mountain.

A viewer told News Channel 3 that they have been stuck at the top for about an hour-and-a-half to two hours. They added that they were told there was no ETA as to when the issue might be fixed.

Greg Purdy, the Tram's VP of Marketing & Public Affairs, confirmed the stoppage and added that crews are running test runs to get people back down.

Purdy said that they will stop selling tickets for today. There was no word on whether this could affect the tram going into the weekend.

