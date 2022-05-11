National Police Week honors fallen officers

The Palm Springs Police Department will honor its fallen officers during a memorial ceremony on Wednesday, the first day of National Police Week.

National Police Week is observed from May 11 to May 17.

In 1962, President Kennedy announced May 15 to be National Peace Officers Memorial Day. On the week that May 15 lands on, it was declared to be National Police Week.

The Palm Springs Police Department will be holding a memorial ceremony at 5 pm for its fallen officers.

These officers include Officer Eldridge, Officer Larrabee, Officer Zerebny, and Officer Vega.

The public is being invited to attend alongside other officers, department staff, families, and city staff.

On Friday, May 13 the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil will be held in Washinton DC at 8 pm eastern time.

During this memorial, hundreds of names of officers who were killed in the line of duty are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

At the candlelight vigil, those names will be read aloud to memorialize the fallen officers.

You can live stream the vigil through the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Facebook page.