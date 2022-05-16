Former MVP Delle Donne’s return gives Mystics, WNBA a boost

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time Elena Delle Donne played a full season was 2019. She won her second MVP award and led the Washington Mystics to a WNBA championship. Back problems and coronavirus concerns then limited her to only three games over the past two years. Washington is hoping a healthy Delle Donne will help the team rejoin the league’s elite. She is showing at age 32 that she can still make a big impact after all that time away.