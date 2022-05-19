Cathedral City hosts its annual State of the City

Cathedral City hosted its annual State of the City on Thursday, in person, after being unable to the last two years.

Mayor Ernesto Gutirrez led the event, alongside other city leaders.

They discussed the successes and economic opportunities Cathedral City has had within the last year. Some of the discussions included a new hotel opening in the city, and a new restaurant in downtown, among other things to come.

"We're going to be talking about things that have just broken ground, major developments that are on the horizon," explained Stone James, Cathedral City's Director of Economic Development. "We're going to recognize some of the volunteers and some of the nonprofits, and some of the businesses that make our city a wonderful place to live work, and raise a family."

Before the State of the City, there was a luncheon and business expo.