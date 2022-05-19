College of the Desert’s Roadrunner Motors will now cost $37,400,000

Construction on College of the Desert's Roadrunner Motors, an automotive repair and technology training center in Cathedral City, will cost nearly $3 million more than originally planned.

The college's Board of Trustees heard the latest update on the project during its board meeting Friday morning.

Earlier COD budget reports pegged the total building cost at $18,800,000 dollars.

The latest college capital project report now has building costs at $21,750,000, nearly three million dollars more. The additional costs are due to additional grading, drainage, and other site issues discovered since the land's purchase.

The Roadrunner Motors total cost to occupy now stands at $37,400,000 dollars, according to the staff capital project report. It will be presented to the board.

The staff capital project report shows that construction on Roadrunner Motors is expected to run from Summer 2024 to 2026. Occupancy is expected in the facility by Spring 2026.

Still, COD staff at the last meeting on April 6 said this original site is better than the alternatives they carefully examined nearby and in Indio near the I-10 Auto Center.

Associate Professor of Auto Mechanics Douglas Redman said advantages of the site include its neighboring three dealerships, its elevation overlooking the city, and its proximity away from heavy traffic because it's at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Associate Professor of Auto Mechanics Douglas Redman said, "It's amazing. As we went through the process we were frustrated and we understood how the piece of property was problematic in several ways. But as we looked at the options it looked better and better and better."

Roadrunner Motors was re-approved by the board last month to be built at its original Cathedral City site between Highway 111 and the hillside behind the Desert Lexus and Volkswagon of Palm Springs auto dealerships.

