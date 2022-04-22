College of the Desert votes to keep original location for Roadrunner Motor Facility

During a board meeting on Friday at College of the Desert, trustees voted yes to building the automotive facility at its original location in Cathedral City.

The decision comes after several debates between the community and college about the location of the facility.

Three sites were up for consideration by the board. These sites included the original site agreed on that's adjacent to Cathedral City Auto Center, an alternate location in Cathedral City on Perez Road, and the third location in Indio.

During the last board meeting on April 6, staff told the board of trustees that the Indio location was no longer for sale and that negotiating for this site would mean more time and expenses.

It was in October 2021 when College of the Desert announced it was considering alternative sites for the automotive facility. This announcement came with some blowback from the Cathedral City community and city officials.

The decision on Friday came after special meetings that gathered feedback and input from the community.



During Friday's board meeting, Cathedral City Mayor, Ernesto Gutirrez told the board that building the automotive facility in Cathedral City would bring opportunities to those who wish to seek higher education and don't have easy access to it.