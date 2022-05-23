Beating the heat during the hot summer days

Several places around the Coachella Valley are going to be opening up as ways for people in the community to beat the heat.

The Palm Desert Aquatic Center is open Monday to Friday from 5:30 am - 7 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 7 am - 3:45 pm.

The recreational swim slides will be opening on Memorial weekend and Memorial Day and June 4-5. It will also be opening during the summer three days a week from Friday to Sunday from 10 am - 3:45 pm.

There is lap swimming daily and swim lessons are offered Monday through Thursday. You can find a schedule on the Aquatic Center's website.

The Palm Springs Swim Center is also another option that's open seven days a week from 7 am to 3 pm.

According to the Desert Hot Springs website, the John H. Furbee Aquatics Center will be reopening its doors again on Saturday, May 28 for the summer season.

Health experts advise people to take the necessary precautions to help beat the heat as well.

Stay in air-conditioned indoor locations as much as you can.

Drink water, even if you aren't thirsty.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Pack the sunscreen.

Take a cool shower/bath to cool down.

Keep an eye out for older neighbors and friends.

Edison advises you to start practicing these necessary tips to keep your home cool on hot days.

Adjust your ceiling fan counterclockwise to help circulate cool air down.

Block the sun from beaming into your home.

Avoid using your stove or any appliances that will heat up your home.

Riverside County will be opening up its cooling centers on June 1. Locations will be released soon.