Local leaders devastated by Texas shooting

Local leaders are devastated by the news of the Texas shooting, and some even call for more gun control laws.

U.S. Representative Raul Ruiz expressed his thoughts on the shooting. Like others, he is heartbroken over what happened.

Governor Gavin Newsom continued this sentiment by calling for more gun control.

Both the Riverside County District Attorney's Office and San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office also took to social media to offer condolences.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department joined in and said that no words can take away the unimaginable loss and suffering from this senseless school mass shooting.