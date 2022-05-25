PSUSD reviews security in response to mass shootings, offers guidance for parents on speaking with children about violence
Coachella Valley parents are among those nationwide now faced with explaining the tragedy of mass shootings to their children. There is support for adults, like parents and school employees, to help young individuals feel safer, by establishing a sense of security and engaging with them about their fears.
Palm Springs Unified School District's Superintendent Dr. Mike Swize sent a letter to the school community Wednesday morning, saying "all of us here in Palm Springs Unified grieve
with those who have lost a loved one."
"If you find that your child(ren) are in need of emotional support as they process this difficult and potentially traumatic news, please do not hesitate to reach out to your school site administrator or
our mental health department."
Swize said in the wake of several mass shootings, the security teams at the Palm Springs Unified School District would be giving a greater scrutiny to emergency plans.
The safety of our students and staff has been and always will be our top priority. School safety andMike Swize, Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools
preparedness is always a topic of discussion and attention; however, in light of these recent
incidents, I am meeting with our Executive Director of Security and Disaster Preparedness to review
all of our procedures to ensure that our District and schools are well prepared for any situation.
He also shared some resources for parents.
The National Association of School Psychologists released an article regarding talking to children about violence for Parents and Teachers.
These tips will help you create awareness of the student's emotions and give you ways to reassure their safety and their ability to cope. The recommendations include:
- Reassure children they are safe
- Make time to talk
- Be developmentally appropriate
- Review safety procedures
- Observe emotional state
- Maintain a normal routine
To read the full letter sent to the Palm Springs Unified School District community, see below.
