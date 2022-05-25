PSUSD reviews security in response to mass shootings, offers guidance for parents on speaking with children about violence

Coachella Valley parents are among those nationwide now faced with explaining the tragedy of mass shootings to their children. There is support for adults, like parents and school employees, to help young individuals feel safer, by establishing a sense of security and engaging with them about their fears.

Palm Springs Unified School District's Superintendent Dr. Mike Swize sent a letter to the school community Wednesday morning, saying "all of us here in Palm Springs Unified grieve

with those who have lost a loved one."

"If you find that your child(ren) are in need of emotional support as they process this difficult and potentially traumatic news, please do not hesitate to reach out to your school site administrator or

our mental health department."

Swize said in the wake of several mass shootings, the security teams at the Palm Springs Unified School District would be giving a greater scrutiny to emergency plans.

The safety of our students and staff has been and always will be our top priority. School safety and

preparedness is always a topic of discussion and attention; however, in light of these recent

incidents, I am meeting with our Executive Director of Security and Disaster Preparedness to review

all of our procedures to ensure that our District and schools are well prepared for any situation. Mike Swize, Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools

He also shared some resources for parents.

The National Association of School Psychologists released an article regarding talking to children about violence for Parents and Teachers.

These tips will help you create awareness of the student's emotions and give you ways to reassure their safety and their ability to cope. The recommendations include:

Reassure children they are safe

Make time to talk

Be developmentally appropriate

Review safety procedures

Observe emotional state

Maintain a normal routine

To read the full letter sent to the Palm Springs Unified School District community, see below.