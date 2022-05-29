Red Cross to help people left homeless after wind-fueled fire damages Palm Springs apartment building

A fire in a Palm Springs apartment building has left extensive water and fire damage to twelve units of an apartment home. The call came in before 10 a.m. Sunday morning during bouts of gusty winds, which challenged first responders. At least two people have told News Channel 3 they've lost their homes to the fire.

Fire officials on scene have confirmed 50 firefighters were at the scene. Palm Springs Fire Department had help from CAL FIRE and Cathedral City FD. The cause of the fire is still being determined.

The Red Cross was called in to help people who lost their homes.

As of noon, firefighters were still working to break through the ceiling to clear anything that is still smoldering to avoid the wind rekindling the fire.

Firefighters are not only battling flames and trying to save residents who live in the Palm Springs Villa 1 on Los Felices Road near W San Rafael Drive, they are facing severe weather. The gusty weather and blowing sands led to reduced visibility on many area roads. A stretch of North Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs as well as parts of East Vista Chino and North Indian Canyon are closed in the city.

Palm Springs Police are assisting the Fire Department on site.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert through Sunday night due to another round of strong winds.

https://youtu.be/HDqRdIli7Ms

News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will be providing updates as we learn more information.