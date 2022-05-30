Sand clean-up all day due to the heavy winds over memorial day weekend

Cleanup is underway tonight – after those heavy winds this memorial day weekend. Gene Autry and Indian canyon were closed at the wash earlier today but we received an alert from PSPD that Indian Canyon is open and safe to drive.

All of the sand on the roadway, It's all continuing to inconvenience drivers and because it is Memorial Day weekend, we have a lot of visitors here today. One of the travelers, I spoke to said "This is like in Louisiana when we have a hurricanes". Ana was referring to Driving in the wind this weekend was tough, she could barely see, and the aftermath, everyone woke up to intense sand piles that spread across the road. The picture below is a similar view across the Valley.

Juan, local resident— said "You kind of have to like maneuver a little bit stronger, you know, but yeah, people definitely should take extra careful because they are the winds are high" Not only closures are inconveniencing drivers but simply getting gas continues to be a hassle

Levi vincent (palm springs resident) said, "So I put my card into the atm here or this gas meter. But the buttons don't work because they're all stuck the same blue enum, so now I can get gas".

While clean-up is taking place – do your best to stay safe and drive with precaution and even local residents are urging everyone to be a little extra cautious. Juan tells his community, "to drive safe, you know, don't don't drive under the influence, especially with the sand and strong winds".

Be sure to turn on your first alert weather notifications -- so you will be alerted when we are facing severe and disruptive weather conditions.