Watch: Baby bald eagle leaves her Big Bear nest for the first time

They grow up so fast!

Spirit, the young eaglet in Big Bear, has left the nest for the first time, taking her first flight early Tuesday morning.

"She started out like every other morning, stretching and flapping her wings, and this time... she just let go and flew in perfect form," reads a post by the First of Big Bear Valley.

It's been nearly three months since Spirit hatched out of her egg. She's now about 12 weeks old, which is when first flight typically takes place.

Photo courtesy of: Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam

The group said Spirit will likely come back to the nest soon, whether it's later today or a couple of days, it remains to be seen.

Either way, congratulations to the proud parents, Jackie & Shadow!