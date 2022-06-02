Dog hit by an arrow adopted; Meet Tiffany Grace

It's a new beginning for a puppy that was found in Desert Hot Springs last month, injured after being struck in the neck by an arrow.

After days of medical treatment and through hundreds of adoption applicants, the chihuahua mix is making a recovery and is now being adopted by Riverside County resident Lyn Thornton.

Thornton gave the puppy a name: Tiffany Grace. The puppy will meet the rest of the Thornton family today. Thornton shares with us that she is "in love, it is love at first sight."

Thornton told News Channel 3 she is very familiar with the adoption process and she was so grateful to have been chosen.

In May, News Channel 3 reported that a Good Samaritan found an injured dog in the 15500 block of Avenida Florencita, near the intersection with Camino Campanero in Desert Hot Springs. The dog had an arrow through its neck.

"For someone to willfully shoot this poor pup with an arrow is disgusting,'' Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said at the time.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services spokesperson John Welsh said that, amazingly, the projectile did not "strike the puppy's vital arteries."

The dog has spent weeks at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus. First, for emergency surgery. That's where the puppy met Supervising Registered Veterinary Technician Ivan Perez-Herrera, who removed the arrow from the 4-month-old dog's neck.

Perez-Herrera said, "the procedure itself was fairly easy and thankfully everything went smooth, and here she is almost two weeks later now, doing great."

The operations manager Jackie Schart shares with us that the Sheriff's Department is still trying to find out how the dog was struck by the arrow. PETA has come forward with a $5,000 reward for whoever can help find who committed this crime. Another donor will be announced today who is planning to offer a $25,000 reward.

If you have any information contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and you have the option of contacting the Coachella Valley Animal Campus.

Tipsters can contact the Riverside County Department of Animal Services at 951-358 7387 or shelterinfo@rivco.org.