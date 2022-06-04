President Biden and first lady temporarily moved from Delaware beach house, ‘no threat’ to first family after small plane entered restricted airspace, official says

By Arlette Saenz and Donald Judd, CNN

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were moved from their Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home as a precautionary measure on Saturday afternoon after a small private plane entered restricted airspace, a White House official said.

“A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken,” an official told reporters Saturday. “There was no threat to the President or his family.”

A White House official later added that the President and first lady were moved from their Rehoboth Beach home but are now back at their residence.

The Bidens are spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach, in part to celebrate the first lady’s birthday, which was Friday.

The US Secret Service is expected to release a statement.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

