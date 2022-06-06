Problems caused by Palm Springs road closures

In the past weeks, the City of Palm Springs has closed N. Gene Autry Trail and N. Indian Canyon Dr. several times due to blowing winds and sand.

The road closures cause traffic delays, which can make it especially difficult for medical personnel.

Complaints have poured in from Desert Hot Springs residents. Many of them travel to Palm Springs to access Desert Regional Medical Center.

The roads also pose a threat to the endangered, fringe-toad lizard.

In previous years, the City of Palm Springs has proposed building bridges to prevent road closures. Get the details on that story here.

Coming up 5 and 6 p.m. we'll be taking a closer look at the road closures, and whether the City of Palm Springs has any solutions in the works.