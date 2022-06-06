Well In the desert monthly newsletter is back online

Hot meals for the Homeless are being served at the United Methodist Church in Palm Springs. They have not shut down their program and they are still creating ways to support the homeless in the Coachella Valley. Even though they are not in their familiar building the meal program is alive and well.

The President of Well In The Desert, Arlene Rosenthal said that "About 150 people come in during the two hours and a half were here and then lunches are taken out to probably another 80 people or more". The program runs six days a week from 10:30 am until 1:15 pm. You can find The locations on their website. On Saturday we provide the mail for the United Methodist and they serve it at noon

Rosenthal also said, "We are always very busy and we like to make sure people do not go hungry that is the purpose of our program". If you are interested in donating to this program go to the Well In The Desert Paypal donations page.