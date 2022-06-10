Lifeguard shortage impacts local recreational swim hours

The Palm Desert Aquatic Center (PDAC) has been facing a lifeguard shortage in recent months, which has forced the facility to change its hours.

Lifeguards are the safety net of local public pools that determine whether or not a pool will be open.

Lately, it has been hard for some facilities to fill in spots for the job.

“A part-time job is a little different now than what it used to be and they’re taking the whole summer off," explained Palm Desert Aquatic Center Manager, David Keyes. "Or their parents are telling them, "Hey, we’re actually going to be going away, I’m sorry you applied for that job but tell them you’re not going to be there anymore."

This has forced the PDAC to cut its summer hours.

“It’s just really managing expectations unfortunately because we’re only going to be open as safe as we can be," said Keyes.

The PDAC is constantly trying to recruit lifeguards, but what does it exactly take to become one?

Kenneth Cross, the PDAC Lifeguard Supervisor explained that lifeguard training starts with someone knowing when to get in the water and an emergency is happening.

Cross said they train people to be ready and act when needed.

Many of the training and scenarios aren't easy. The hardest one at the PDAC is being able to retrieve a 10-pound brick from the bottom of a 15 1/2 foot pool, and keeping it above water as you swim to the edge of the pool. This is supposed to in a way simulate someone who is at the very bottom of the pool in need of help.

It takes a total of about 25 hours to get a Red Cross Lifeguard Certification through one of the PDAC training programs.

Once you are hired, starting wage is $16.50. You have to be 16-years-old or older to apply.

The Palm Springs Swim Center is also looking to hire more lifeguards to maintain its hours. You can find more information on this by calling the City of Palm Springs at 760-323-8215.