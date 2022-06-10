Splash House kicks off first weekend in Palm Springs

Splash House is officially back starting Friday and it will run through the weekend bringing thousands of people into Palm Springs.

Instead of being held for two weekends this year, it is going to be held for three weekends. The first being June 10 to12, then again August 12 to 14, and August 19 to 21.

It will be hosted at the Renaissance Hotel, Margaritaville Resort, and the Saguaro. The after-hours parties are going to be held at the Palm Springs Air Museum on both Friday and Saturday.

Famous DJ, songwriter, and record producer who goes by the name "Diplo" is going to be headlining the first weekend.

People who plan to attend Splash House will need an admission wristband which includes access to all three hotels Saturday and Sunday.

The after-hours parties are a separately ticketed event.

Guests must be over 21-years-old to attend.