California police seize arsenal of 65 guns and ammunition

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police seized an arsenal of weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the home of a homicide suspect in Northern California during a search earlier this week.

The San Jose Police Department said in a statement late Friday that it recovered more than 65 firearms, of which about 25 were illegal assault weapons, along with multiple high-capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the home of the 38-year-old suspect.

The suspect was arrested last Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose on June 4. Police obtained a search warrant for his residence and on Wednesday discovered the stash of weapons, which also included two stolen guns and two so-called ghost guns, which are privately made firearms without serial numbers.

In addition to homicide charges, the suspect also faces several more illegal firearm charges, the statement said.

The suspect is in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.