Palm Springs Mayor Middleton to attend Pride Celebration at White House

Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton will be spending her 70th birthday at the White House later this week. The City of Palm Springs announced that Mayor Middleton has accepted an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to attend the annual Pride Month Celebration on Wednesday, June 15th.

Mayor Middleton is the first person in California to serve as mayor and the third transgender person to serve in any American city.

“I am deeply honored to be invited by President and Dr. Biden to attend this year’s Pride Month celebration” said Middleton. “On behalf of the City Council and the citizens of Palm Springs, we thank the Biden Administration for recognizing and celebrating Pride Month and the many incredible accomplishments of LGBTQIA+ citizens. This is a wonderful birthday present that I will never forget.”



News Channel 3 will have updates on Wednesday as the Mayor attends the ceremony.