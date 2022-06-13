Thousands of baby formula tins arrive in California

95,000 tins of baby formula were shipped to California on Sunday night to help ease the shortage families across the United States are seeing.

This is part of "Operation Fly Formula", a plan created by the Biden Administration.

The formula was shipped from Melbourne, Australia from a company called "Bubbs Infant Formula".

The tins will be placed in Ralphs and Albertsons stores across Southern California as soon as June 20.

The shortage comes after the largest baby formula manufacturer, The Abbott Company, was forced to shut down operations.

This was after four infants suffered bacterial infections.

On June 4 the Abbott Company announced that it was restarting infant formula production at its Sturgis, Michigan facility. It had met initial requirements set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The re-release of its first product called EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas will be released on or around June 20 according to a statement made by the company.