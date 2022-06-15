Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:01 PM
Published 12:00 PM

DEFERRED ACTION FOR CHILDHOOD ARRIVALS (DACA) turns 10

MGN

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals also known as DACA is a federal program for young immigrants also known as “Dreamers” turns 10 today.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was created during the Obama administration when President Biden was Vice President.

Many government officials are showing support on social platforms for Dreamers, DACA activism and laws that affect the future standing.

Here is a tweet from the Governor's office:

California department of social services deferred action for childhood arrivals (DACA) application filing fees contact list

The program has offered about 825,000 people a chance to change their lives if they met eligibility requirements that allowed them to apply for renewable two-year work permits, Social Security cards and driver’s licenses.

A Local Thermal Dreamer, Marco Revuelta covered in our past coverage of Dreamers. See her story HERE

News
Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content