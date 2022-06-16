Inside look at buzzbox’s new facility in Indio

Members from the Acrisure Arena and Coachella Valley Firebirds celebrated the grand opening of a new facility for buzzbox premium cocktails and a new partnership.

A ribbon-cutting was held at buzzbox's new facility in Indio. The facility is located the former Target right off the I-10 and Jackson Street.

News Channel 3's Crystal Jimenez took a closer look at the facility that makes the drink, packages them, and then distributes them across the country.

With ten different cocktail flavors to choose from, buzzbox isn’t just focused on making good drinks, but instead — how they do it.

“The commitment we made to being a good business here in the valley with our you know zero waste facility and the energy efficiency that we built into our concept,” Rod Vandenbos, founder/CEO of buzzbox.

It all starts from the drinks being made, right inside the new facility.

“We source as much local products as we possibly can from our juices to our ingredients to our peppers. And we actually then blend them in these particular tanks. And then they all go into our giant cocktail shaker which actually makes our cocktails,” Vandenbos said.

Once the product is made it’s then time for it to go through its packaging process, which is really what buzzbox prides itself on.

“I think we’re really known for putting the quality product in a sustainable package. That’s really the true core of who we are,” Vandenbos said.

This makes it look a little different — than your average alcoholic beverage.

“There’s over a quarter-million boxes on this pallet. We will turn this particular pallet of paper into one-quarter of a million boxes. 250 thousand drinks. If this was aluminum cans, this would take up over two hundred pallets,” Vandenbos said.

This helps with saving fuel and the cost to make the cocktails. The packing is also completely biodegradable according to Vandenbos.

As a way for people to enjoy a drink — from a company that is putting sustainability at the forefront of its business model.