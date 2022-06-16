Man charged in shooting of California Highway Patrol officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and wounding a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop in Los Angeles was charged Thursday with attempted murder of a peace officer, prosecutors said.

The case against Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, includes an allegation of use of a firearm causing great bodily injury, an enhancement that could result in a sentence of 40 years to life in prison, Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón said in a statement.

Khosroabadi was scheduled for arraignment later Thursday at the county’s Van Nuys courthouse. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was shot multiple times Monday night after stopping a car in the Studio City area of LA. The CHP said the officer was hospitalized in critical but stable condition but was expected to survive.

The shooter fled the scene, triggering a manhunt. Khosroabadi was identified as a suspect and on Tuesday morning a Los Angeles police bloodhound followed a scent from his apparent apartment to a homeless camp where he was found in a tent.