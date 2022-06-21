Sheriff’s Dept. will conduct ‘Critical Incident Training’ at DSUSD schools starting this week

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is partnering with the Desert Sands Unified School District to conduct critical incident training at local schools this week.

Details on the locations and time of the training were limited, however, the department did confirm that it will start this week and continue for several weeks. DSUSD will be notifying the residents surrounding each location prior to the start of training.

The training will involve simulation of critical incidents.

"During the simulation, there will be a law enforcement presence, roll players, loudspeakers, and other props to simulate a critical incident on a school campus," reads an announcement by the Sheriff's Dept.

The Sheriff's Dept. added that the collaborative training is part of an ongoing effort to ensure Sheriff’s Department Personnel are prepared to respond in the event of an incident involving local schools.

"Throughout the year and even during these trainings: If you See Something, Say Something," the Sheriff's Dept. adds.

If you have any questions about the critical incident training or the ongoing training, you can contact Sergeant Jared Howe or Corporal Steven Rivera at the Palm Desert Station (760) 836-1600.