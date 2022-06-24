Demonstrations over Roe v. Wade decision planned in Palm Springs

Two demonstrations were planned in Palm Springs Friday evening over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

At 7 p.m., members of the Courageous Resistance Women's Issues Committee will hold a protest at the Palm Springs Courthouse at 3255 E Tahquitz Canyon Way.

Congressional candidate Will Rogers (D) is among those expected to speak at the protest.

Also at 7 p.m., members of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest and Planned Parenthood Action Fund will hold a protest at Mizell Center at 480 South Sunrise Way.

Assemblymember candidate Christy Holstege (D) is among those expected to speak at the vigil.

Know of any demonstrations taking place in the Coachella Valley? Let us know by sending an email to SHARE@KESQ.com.

Leaders representing Coachella Valley residents on the local, state, and federal levels shared their reactions on social media to today's historic ruling.

