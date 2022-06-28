Indio athlete diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer

A 17-year-old Indio baseball and football player graduated from high school and shortly after, he found out he had stage 4 colon cancer.

Julissa and Miguel Ramos are the parents of Aeneas Ramos, the young man that was diagnosed with Metastatic Adenocarcinoma, also known as stage 4 colon cancer. He is currently on aggressive chemotherapy treatments and the medical bills have started to pile up. A family friend, John describes Julissa and her husband as hard-working parents trying to make ends meet while giving their son the best possible chance to survive.

Mrs. Ramos says, "My son hasn’t changed he is the same. He is humbled and a faith believer. Now with The prognosis he wants to be an advocate give back to the community being comfort to those teenagers that are diagnosed with cancer. He wants to uplift them give them a word of encouragement that they’re not alone on this journey like he did".

Aeneas is being treated at Loma Linda Children's Center as a pedriatic cancer patients. His parents says" He thought he was the only teenager with cancer seeing other teenagers on the same cancer level at Loma Linda brought him a lot of hope".

Watch News Channel 3 live at 6 p.m. as we speak with the Ramos family.

There is a GoFundMe created by a family friend where you can donate to support Aeneas Ramos and his fight against Colon Cancer.

SUPPORT AENEAS HERE