Preparing to hike in the heat: safety protocols

Every year, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Desert Search and Rescue (DSSAR) team and Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit (RMRU) are called upon to help people who make it up a hiking trail, but can't make it back down.

In a given year, the RMRU said it conducted 69 rescues last year. The DSSAR team said it conducted 22 rescues last year, and this year so far only three.

For both teams, these numbers are the average amount of rescues performed every year.

The Riverside County Sheriffs Office Aviation Unit performed over 100 rescues last year. This team is utilized to transport people who are hurt, and often times suffer from heat-related illnesses when on a hiking trail.

A good amount of the rescues all three teams perform are heat-related issues, which is why it's important to make sure if you're going on a hike, prepare yourself.

Sharon Ollenburgen, the President of the DSSAR advised hikers to "plan your hike and hike your plan." She said it's important to let people know where you are going and make sure you stay on route.

Even for experienced hikers, the sun and hot temperatures can creep up on you.

Phil Skylar with DSSAR said for people to start hydrating at least 12 hours before they go on a hike. Also, make sure you pack enough water in case of an emergency.

If you are able to, hike as early as possible or at the end of the day when the sun is going down.

Other materials you should have in a backpack when out on a hike are: