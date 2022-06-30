Mother of 4 struck by alleged drunk driver in her own driveway, both legs amputated

A Desert Hot Springs mother of 4 children is recovering, after being struck by a car in her own driveway.

On June 18th, Shinna Camacho was grabbing something from a friend's car. A moment later, a red Chevy Cobalt drifted off the road and pinned her onto another car.

Camacho was taken to the hospital with major injuries. After multiple surgeries, she has undergone amputation of both legs as well as a hip replacement.

The suspect, 64-year-old Ramona Hernandez Pena, was arrested and has been charged with Driving Under the Influence. She has pleaded not guilty.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Camacho's family with medical expenses.

