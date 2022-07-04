Palm Desert road closures for the Fourth of July event

The City of Palm Desert will have road closures for the Palm Desert Independence Day Celebration on Monday.

The following road closures will be in effect for the event:

San Pablo Avenue between the College of the Desert roundabout and Magnesia Falls Drive is closed to cars, bikes, and pedestrians.

San Pablo Avenue between Fred Waring Drive and the College of the Desert roundabout closes at 5 pm. You can access Civic Center Park from Fred Waring Drive until the parking lot is full.

Fred Waring Drive in both directions between San Pablo and Portola Avenues at 7 pm.

All of the streets will reopen once the fireworks display is over.

Civic Center Park is going to have fireworks, games, live music, food trucks, and much more to celebrate the holiday.

Activities for children are going to be available at 4 pm on the field behind the Family YMCA of the Desert. Food trucks and vendors will be available starting at 5 pm.

A presentation of the flag will start at 7:30 pm and a concert featuring the Swing Cats Big Band will follow. The talent will perform a variety of classic American pop and swing music.

A 20-minute long fireworks display will end the night at 9 pm.

Golf carts will not be allowed inside park grounds. Private fireworks are illegal throughout Palm Desert.

Free air-conditioned shuttle service will be available between The Gardens on El Paseo and the park from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Related Story: Celebrating Independence Day in Coachella Valley: Fourth of July events and celebrations