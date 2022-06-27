Skip to Content
Local Fourth of July events and celebrations

Independence Day is almost here! Below is a list of Fourth of July celebrations in the desert, some taking place on the day, while others are a little earlier.

  • Palm Springs - Fireworks show on Monday, July 4 at Palm Springs Stadium
    • After a two-year hiatus and much debate, the fireworks show in Palm Springs is back.
  • Coachella - Fireworks celebration on Friday, July 1 at Bagdouma Park
  • Desert Hot Springs - Fireworks Celebration on Saturday, July 2 at Mission Springs Park
  • Fantasy Springs Fireworks Show - on Thursday, June 30

