Computer outage affects College of the Desert students, staff; Temporary website being set up

A computer outage was affecting student and staff access to various College of the Desert online services today.

It was unclear what caused the outage, but college officials said access was restored by late Tuesday morning to Canvas, Adobe, and Microsoft Teams services.

While crews work to restore access, the school has set up a temporary website – www.CODnews.org – to provide updates and access for available student services resources, such as counseling and summer class resources.

College of the Desert staff and outside experts are working today, July 5, 2022, to restore online services and campus phone lines after computer network disruption. More info: https://t.co/hcf0k3Ao9T. — College of the Desert (@CollegeofDesert) July 5, 2022

"While the College’s systems are down, students will not be dropped from classes due to non-payment of fees. Classes are not being canceled or impacted. Staff are continuing to serve students through various alternative means," reads a news release by COD.

● Students can still reach the Counseling Office by utilizing “Cranium Café” with the link https://collegeofthedesert.craniumcafe.com/.

● Summer class resources are available through Canvas with the link https://mycodus.sharepoint.com.

● Zoom Classes can be accessed via student Canvas accounts.

School officials also said that COD’s text alert system will continue to be used to provide updates and information to all faculty, staff, and students at daily intervals and as information becomes available.

Efforts were continuing to restore access to other systems and programs.