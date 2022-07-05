Skip to Content
News
By ,
Updated
today at 4:48 PM
Published 12:48 PM

Computer outage affects College of the Desert students, staff; Temporary website being set up

KESQ

A computer outage was affecting student and staff access to various College of the Desert online services today.  

It was unclear what caused the outage, but college officials said access was restored by late Tuesday morning to Canvas, Adobe, and Microsoft Teams services.

While crews work to restore access, the school has set up a temporary website – www.CODnews.org – to provide updates and access for available student services resources, such as counseling and summer class resources.

"While the College’s systems are down, students will not be dropped from classes due to non-payment of fees. Classes are not being canceled or impacted. Staff are continuing to serve students through various alternative means," reads a news release by COD.

●    Students can still reach the Counseling Office by utilizing “Cranium Café” with the link https://collegeofthedesert.craniumcafe.com/.
●    Summer class resources are available through Canvas with the link https://mycodus.sharepoint.com.
●    Zoom Classes can be accessed via student Canvas accounts.

School officials also said that COD’s text alert system will continue to be used to provide updates and information to all faculty, staff, and students at daily intervals and as information becomes available.

Efforts were continuing to restore access to other systems and programs.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
News

Jesus Reyes

City News Service

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content